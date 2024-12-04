Patch of ice may have caused crash that killed truck driver in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly crash that may have been caused by a patch of ice on the road.
Police responded to the crash on Panola Road and Thompson Mill Road around 5:48 a.m. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw multiple officers on scene.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators confirmed that a driver in a pickup truck died in the crash. The other truck involved was a rental box truck. That driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
The preliminary investigation found that a patch of ice may have led to the crash.
Police have not released the name of the driver who died.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rail service suspended at 4 MARTA stations after set of wheels goes off track
- State releases list of low-performing schools where students are eligible for voucher program
- ‘Please don’t shoot me:’ Video shows police confront murder suspect after Suwanee drive-by
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group