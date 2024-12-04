DeKalb County

Patch of ice may have caused crash that killed truck driver in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Deadly crash on Panola Road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly crash that may have been caused by a patch of ice on the road.

Police responded to the crash on Panola Road and Thompson Mill Road around 5:48 a.m. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw multiple officers on scene.

Investigators confirmed that a driver in a pickup truck died in the crash. The other truck involved was a rental box truck. That driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The preliminary investigation found that a patch of ice may have led to the crash.

Police have not released the name of the driver who died.

