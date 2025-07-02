Pastor prays for ‘boldness’ after DeKalb church burns down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The pastor of the DeKalb County church that burned Tuesday night said the church is a total loss.

“Father, you continue to protect us. Father God, as we go forward, we go forward with boldness,” Pastor Kevin Days said as he prayed on Wednesday.

Firefighters believe lightning struck the steeple of the Redan United Methodist Church on Tuesday night.

No one was hurt, but flames gutted the church.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s devastating, overwhelming and it’s heartbreaking,” pastor Kevin Days told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Pastor Days said when he looks at the destruction, he can’t help but think of the memories he and others in the community made at the church.

“This must take your breath away when you see this,” Washington said.

“Yes, it does. Last night was pretty painful,” Days said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Oh, my heart fell to my stomach,” said James Gaillard, one of the church’s lay leaders.

Gaillard said the saving grace for the congregation is the newly repurposed building behind the church.

For months, he said services were held at the building because of the age of the original church.

“I look at it this way, the Lord had a plan for us,” Gaillard added.

As for their faith, Pastor Days said that will never burn out.

“We will still be worshipping as usual on Sunday morning. The doors of the church are still open,” he said with a smile.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group