Over 900 customers without power after tree knocks down wires near Emory University

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power crews are working to get the lights back on in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
A tree fell along Briar Vista Terrace just off Briarcliff Road early Wednesday morning. The location is less than a mile from the Emory University campus.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video of the tree damage.
Georgia Power outage map shows about 935 customers without power as of 4 a.m. The map estimates that power should be restored around 9 a.m.
You can click here to view the outage map.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bomb threats made against several metro Atlanta schools
- Thieves hack their way into ATMs across metro Atlanta, stealing thousands of dollars
- Julie Chrisley resentencing: This is how much prison time prosecutors are asking for
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2024 Cox Media Group