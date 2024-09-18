DeKalb County

Over 900 customers without power after tree knocks down wires near Emory University

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Tree down on Briar Vista Terrace

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Power crews are working to get the lights back on in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

A tree fell along Briar Vista Terrace just off Briarcliff Road early Wednesday morning. The location is less than a mile from the Emory University campus.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video of the tree damage.

Georgia Power outage map shows about 935 customers without power as of 4 a.m. The map estimates that power should be restored around 9 a.m.

You can click here to view the outage map.

