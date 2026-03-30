One last opportunity for parents in DeKalb County to address potential school closures

DEKALB COUNTY — Parents in DeKalb County have one last in-person opportunity tonight to give input on round two of a plan to shutter several DeKalb County Public Schools. The district says it needs to close or consolidate about two dozen schools, emptying around 20,000 seats across the county. This comes after the district says they’ve noticed a decline of that amount of students over the last 10 years.

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However, parents rallied at Bouldercrest park over the weekend, speaking against what is called the “student assignment project”.

“Our concern is if you take all of our schools out of our community then our community dies,” Ann Duffy said. “I just feel like it’s very important to keep their schools he [her son] was very passionate about I want to go to school at cedar grove until I graduate 12th grade.”

DeKalb School Board member Deidre Pierce went to the rally to address any concerns.

“Nothing has been decided upon everything is fluid, we are talking about all kinds of different things and scenarios,” Pierce said. “That’s where the family and community comes in we need them to go to the survey and put their input in, be mad, vent, whatever you have to do, but come up with a solution if we can’t do this tell us what you think we should do?”

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The last of in-person meetings for this round is tonight at McNair High School starting at 6 p.m. The online survey will stay open for another two weeks. The district says it will take all of the input before releasing a round three.

A final vote happens this fall.

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