Officials working to reverse land swap with defunct film studio in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Commissioners are expected to vote later this month to reverse a land deal granted to a film studio in 2021.

The deal was made with what was then Blackhall Studios, where the company was given a green light to expand their studio spaces in DeKalb County and received 40 acres of land at Intrenchment Creek Park in a swap, for that purpose.

As part of the land swap deal, Blackhall was supposed to make roughly $1.5 million in improvements to the traded land for Intrenchment Creek Park.

Nearly four years later, county officials will vote on taking the land back for public use, citing contractual violations by the studio they made the deal with.

Commissioners are working to approve a resolution that would allow them to “recover land traded to Blackhall Real Estate Phase II, LLC in the 2021 land exchange if Blackhall’s remaining contractual obligations are not promptly met.”

When the deal was struck in 2021, DeKalb County officials approved swapping portions of land with Blackhall for 40 acres of land in a trade for 52.9 acres of property next to it.

While the studio was initially known as Blackhall Studios, it is now called Shadowbox Studios.

The name changed after Blackhall founder Ryan Millsap sold his controlling stake of the studio to a Los Angeles capital management company in 2021.

The sale by Millsap and Blackhall left Commonwealth Group in control of the studio.

County documents say only two meetings were ever held to discuss proposed improvements to the land after the swap agreement, with the last being held in May 2021.

Then, Intrenchment Creek Park was closed for safety reasons in March 2023.

The park has remained closed over the last two years, even after former County CEO Michael Thurmond announced a nearly $2 million plan for reopening to include improvements to trails and facilities.

According to a resolution drafted, then updated on May 23, the DeKalb County Government would take the land back to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park and improve it, as well as the surrounding forested lands for the “environmental health” of the county and the recreation and enjoyment of its residents and visitors.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Shadowbox Studios for comment on the swap, and were told they are not involved in any negotiations with the county nor had involvement with Intrenchment Creek Park, Millsap or any other Blackhall-related companies.

“We remain committed to being a positive contributor to the DeKalb County ecosystem and working alongside the Commission on our various collaborations, including the Backlot Academy program and Decide DeKalb,” the company said in part.

At this time, the county does not have an estimate on the potential fiscal impacts.

Should the county’s plan for reversal move forward, the various parcels would be returned to their previous owners, with DeKalb County resuming ownership of the 40-acre portion and Blackhall founder Ryan Millsap, or possibly another company, receiving the 52.9 acres of land that was previously traded.

Additionally, DeKalb County officials would redirect funds to assist with restoration of the park and its original trailhead, as well as the removal of invasive species and perform wetlands restoration.

County officials told Channel 2 Action News a vote on the reversal is expected on July 22.

Efforts by Channel 2 Action News to reach Millsap or a representative for Blackhall were unsuccessful.

