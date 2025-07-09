Residents of historic downtown Atlanta condo complain of Airbnbs renters, higher fees

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is getting answers after complaints at a historic downtown Atlanta condominium high rise.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi found out why people living there say Airbnbs are taking over and causing problems for residents.

“It’s the weed, the smoking and drugs,” Nicky Buggs said.

“I see females running up and down the halls with no clothes on,” Zeda Stanley Sartor said.

Some homeowners at the Landmark condominium are fed up with the parties and the problems after they say companies turned a large percentage of the units into Airbnbs.

Residents say those floors are getting rehabbed while theirs are not, even with higher homeowners association fees.

“They’re replacing the floors, getting new carpet or polishing the concrete. They’re painting,” Buggs said.

Choi sat down with HOA board members who say all the floors will eventually get fixes.

“We can’t do it all at once. Twenty-one floor building, can’t be done,” said Marsha DeQuiors, an HOA board member.

The board says renovations are desperately needed and partly why fees are rising after staying flat since 2018.

Residents say since Airbnbs moved in, their water bills also rose.

Board members say water costs more these days and leaks in owner-occupied units are a problem.

“We even looked at, ‘OK, let’s just meter each unit and make everybody responsible for their own water,’” said Jamey Waters, an HOA board member. “And the building’s not designed for that.”

Since Channel 2 Action News first reported about the complaints in 2021, residents say Airbnb owners now control the HOA board.

Residents say they’ve complained to state and local leaders, who promised limits on Airbnbs.

Channel 2 filed an open records request and found just 11 of the dozens of units being used as Airbnbs had the required short-term rental licenses.

Choi asked the board about it.

“We can do some research on that,” DeQuiors said. “That’s part of why we’re here. We want to make sure the right thing is being done.”

The HOA plans to put cameras in hallways to curb any problems, from Airbnb renters.

But they say, to keep the building running, fees must go up.

Choi reached out to the Atlanta City Council about an update on the Airbnb limits, they’re considering.

One ordinance is still in committee, and another was just introduced Monday.

