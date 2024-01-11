Officials taking over high school band booster club as DeKalb volunteers accused of misusing money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials at a high school in DeKalb County are taking over the band’s booster club after those running it were accused of misusing funds.

Administrators at Columbia High School in DeKalb County sent a letter home to parents on Tuesday that said they had been notified that some of the school’s band booster club members had allegedly been misappropriating funds.

In October 2023, the booster club’s executive board met about their concerns. Some of those board members then filed a police report with the DeKalb County School District Police. School district officials say it remains under investigation.

While the investigation continues, a Columbia High School employee is sponsoring the band program.

All donated funds are now being deposited into the local school account. The school has also prepared a budget and issued a receipt book.

“As these allegations are investigated and until we have a resolution, I strongly encourage our Columbia High School community to work together to benefit these outstanding and deserving band students,” Principal Dr. Derrica Boochee-Davis wrote in the letter to parents.

The amount of funds used and how they may have been misused are unclear.

The district has not commented on if those involved will face charges.

