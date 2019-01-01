  • Officials report 20 more sewer spills in DeKalb County after recent rain

    By: Craig Lucie

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The recent rain caused 20 sewer spills in DeKalb County, where hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage flowed into local waterways.

    Channel 2's Craig Lucie was in DeKalb County, where officials said they had 20 spills after last Friday's downpours. 

    Channel 2 Action News has covered the repeated raw sewage spills for decades, and the county's leader says the problems stem from years of mismanagement. 

