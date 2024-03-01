Officers indicted for shooting unarmed DeKalb man in his home turn themselves in at jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two officers being charged for their roles in the November 2022 shooting death of Marando Salmon, 37, have surrendered to the DeKalb County Jail.

Former DeKalb officer Russell Mathis, 30, and current DeKalb officer Jordan Vance, 30, were indicted earlier this week in Salmon’s death.

Mathis was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. Vance was indicted on a misdemeanor reckless conduct charge.

According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Mathis and Vance responded to a call about a stolen car in the driveway of a Stone Mountain home.

When they knocked on the door and found it open, they went inside.

Mathis opened the door to a second-floor bedroom and saw Salmon sitting in the dark on his bed, according to the DA.

“In a matter of seconds, Officer Mathis opened fire shooting and killing Salmon. Salmon had thrown a cell phone at Officer Mathis, which Mathis believed was a knife,” Boston said during a Wednesday news conference.

Records obtained by Channel 2 Action News show that Mathis voluntarily left the department in May 2023.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Vance was released on a $3,000 bond.

Mathis has been granted an $8,000 bond, but remains in the DeKalb County Jail.

