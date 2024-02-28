DeKalb officer, former officer indicted after shooting man with cell phone to death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A current DeKalb County police officer and a former officer have both been indicted in the shooting death of a man inside his Stone Mountain home in 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Former DKPD Officer Russell Mathis, 30, was indicted Wednesday by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on charges of felony Involuntary Manslaughter and misdemeanor Reckless Conduct. The Grand Jury also indicted DKPD Officer Jordan Vance, 30, on a charge of Reckless Conduct.

The charges stem from the death of Marando Salmon, 37, inside his home in 2022

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors said Mathis and Vance responded to a call about a stolen car parked in the driveway of a home on Autumn Crest Court on Nov. 4, 2022. The officers knocked on the door, which swung open, and then walked in.

“As they cleared the house, Officer Mathis opened the door of a second-floor bedroom and encountered Salmon sitting on his bed in the dark room,” prosecutors said. “In a matter of seconds, Officer Mathis opened fire shooting and killing Salmon. Salmon had thrown a cell phone at Officer Mathis, which Mathis believed was a knife.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Salmon was unarmed at the time he was shot, but a holstered gun was recovered in the bedroom.

Salmon was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Mathis and Vance are expected to surrender to the DeKalb County jail in the coming days.

Lakeside High School student killed in crash identified as 18-year-old

©2023 Cox Media Group