Teen turns himself in after 4 shot at Atlanta high school on Valentine’s Day, police say

ATLANTA — A teenage suspect is now in custody two weeks after four teenagers were shot outside Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Atlanta police announced on Wednesday that a juvenile had turned himself in to the jail.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, they are not releasing his name.

The shooting happened in the school’s parking lot and left four students, ages 17 and 18, injured. Atlanta Public Schools Police Chief Ronald Applin says all four victims are recovering and his officers worked with Atlanta police to quickly identify the suspect.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene after the shooting and saw a massive police presence at the school, crime scene tape up in the parking lot and what appeared to be evidence markers in the parking lot.

Applin previously confirmed there was an arrest warrant out for a teen, who is also a student, who investigators believe is responsible. The suspect has not been identified.

“We went through a lot of video, a lot of information we were getting from some of the people who actually saw what took place,” he said.

It’s unclear if more arrests will be made.

