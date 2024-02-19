Arrest warrant obtained in connection to shooting outside Mays High School that injured 4 students

Atlanta Public Schools police confirmed an arrest warrant has been issued in connection to a shooting outside Benjamin E. Mays High School.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned about the warrant at the “State of the District” address held on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened in the school’s parking lot on Wednesday and left four students, ages 17 and 18, injured. APS Police Chief Ronald Applin says all four victims are recovering and his officers worked with Atlanta police to quickly identify the suspect.

Applin confirmed there is an arrest warrant out for a teen, who is also a student, who investigators believe is responsible. The suspect has not been identified.

“We went through a lot of video, a lot of information we were getting from some of the people who actually saw what took place,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Interim superintendent Dr. Danielle Battle began her State of the District speech by discussing the shooting and safety concerns.

She said that Atlanta Public Schools isn’t immune to gun violence and that leaders are continuing to review safety and security protocols.

“It is critical parents talk to their children. Talk to their children about decision making and doing the right thing. Parents and caregivers, we need your help,” Battle said.

“Some kids today seem to think the only way to solve problems with with a gun,” Applin said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Students return to classes at Atlanta high school after yesterday's shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group