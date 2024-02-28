Ga. sheriff’s office recovers $1 million in stolen property during cargo theft investigation

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A theft investigation led to $1 million in stolen property being seized in southeast Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Feb. 27, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at AA Auto Shipping, TMM International on Commerce Court in Rincon, Ga.

Investigators reportedly found a huge quantity of stolen palletized cargo. This included cell phones, Peleton exercise equipment, parts and food.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said investigators are currently inventorying the seized property and removing it for safekeeping with the assistance of Shaw Industries of Port Wentworth.

The items recovered have an estimated value of $1 million.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The main factor for the success of this operation is the continued cooperation amongst all agencies,” says Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.

At this time, no arrests or charges have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Registration for 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race begins Friday

©2023 Cox Media Group