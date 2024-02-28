After a 7-year hiatus, Zaxby’s milkshakes are back. But, only in this Georgia city

MACON, Ga. — Moo-ve over, ordinary drinks! Zaxby’s milkshakes are back. However, you’re only able to get them in one Georgia city.

It’s a sweet comeback after a seven-year gap. The saucy chicken brand is bringing back its milkshakes, including the iconic Birthday Cake flavor.

Known as “The Heart of Georgia,” Macon is the only place in the U.S. where you’ll be able to get a ‘sip-ritual’ experience of the ‘Milkshake Tourism’.

Visit Macon has teamed up with the Georgia-based chicken company for an exclusive market test.

The purpose of the campaign is to “encourage visitors to explore the city’s hidden gems, iconic landmarks, and storied history while sipping on their favorite Zaxby’s shake. It’s not just a treat for the taste buds—it’s an experience that captures the very essence of Macon.”

“Zaxby’s delicious milkshakes have made their long-awaited return after years of requests from our most loyal fans,” said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby’s chief marketing and strategy officer. “We can’t wait for visitors of Macon to join the milkshake movement and become a part of the sweetest experience in town.”

Locals and visitors will be able to slurp these four flavors of Zaxby’s shakes: chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and birthday cake.

“The return of Zaxby’s milkshakes is an exciting development for Macon,” said Mayor Lester Miller. “We’re thrilled to have Zaxby’s be part of Team Macon-Bibb and showcase our city as the ultimate destination for milkshake lovers. Together, we’re turning Macon into the Milkshake Capital of America!”

Click here to find out where the hand-crafted milkshakes are being served up near you.

