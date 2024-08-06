Officers find man shot to death in Stone Mountain neighborhood

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Officers investigated a deadly shooting in Stone Mountain on Tuesday morning.
DeKalb County police said officers responded to a dead person call on W. Mountain Street. After arriving, officers found a body with a gunshot wound.
Exactly what led up to this deadly shooting remains unclear.
Both DeKalb County and Stone Mountain City officers were seen in the area early Tuesday morning.
The shooting is still under investigation, according to police.
