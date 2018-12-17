Officer busts 'porch pirate' claiming to be delivery man

BROOKHAVEN. Ga. - A Brookhaven police officer who noticed a suspicious car ended up busting some porch pirates who had targeted a townhome community.
Now, investigators are working to reunite people with their stolen packages.
Channel 2’s Wendy Corona went to the Emory Parc community off of Clairmont Road on Monday after learning of the arrest.
Corona spoke with resident Michael Malison, who said his packages were stolen but were found when a Brookhaven police officer came upon a car parked in the middle of the street with a back door open.
TRENDING STORIES:
"The police officer could see inside the car, could see the back seat was full of packages. And he asked them, 'What are you doing?' The guys said, 'Oh, I'm an Uber deliverer.' But he wasn't delivering, he was carrying a package. And he looked in the back and he could see all these partially open packages," Malison said.
Monday afternoon, Brookhaven police identified the alleged thief as Isaiah Gresham.
Shortly after their interview, Malison left to pick his stolen packages up from the police department. Others in the neighborhood were not so lucky.
What else was found in the backseat, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}