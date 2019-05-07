Neighbors, middle school without water after main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors tell Channel 2 Action News they have little to no water after a water main break in DeKalb County Tuesday.
A leak was discovered on a 48-inch water main on Henderson Mill Road after 5:30 a.m. according to the DeKalb Watershed Department.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway is in DeKalb, where she learned Henderson Middle School is also impacted.
We're working to learn how long the repairs will take and when the neighborhood will have water again, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
This water main repair is also affecting Henderson Middle School in Dekalb County. Two parents & a student told me the school doesn’t have water and they’re allowing parents to pick their child up or having students go to Tucker Middle School for the remainder of the day. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WBaCzQJ2dM— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) May 7, 2019
Henderson Middle School was dismissed early today. It was due to the water main leak on Henderson Mill Rd between Glenrose and Midvale Rd. When will the leak be repaired? Stay tuned to @KHollowayWSB and @wsbtv for more information. pic.twitter.com/HrwUlJa1ET— David LaVecchia (@WSBCameramanATL) May 7, 2019
