  • Neighbors, middle school without water after main break in DeKalb County

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors tell Channel 2 Action News they have little to no water after a water main break in DeKalb County Tuesday.

    A leak was discovered on a 48-inch water main on Henderson Mill Road after 5:30 a.m. according to the DeKalb Watershed Department. 

    Channel 2's Kristen Holloway is in DeKalb, where she learned Henderson Middle School is also impacted.

    We're working to learn how long the repairs will take and when the neighborhood will have water again, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

