Nearly $600,000 going toward pedestrian bridge project in metro Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A nearly $600,000 grant was awarded to help design and build a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 85 in DeKalb County.

The project will create a 14-foot-wide, ADA-accessible connection between the Emory University Executive Park campus and the Peachtree Creek Greenway in Brookhaven.

The Decide DeKalb Development Authority Board of Directors approved a $588,168 grant last Thursday to advance the design of a new pedestrian bridge over I-85, with additional funding coming from the City of Brookhaven.

The award, funded through the Briarcliff North Druid Hills Tax Allocation District, will support design and other soft costs for the proposed bridge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The area currently has only one pedestrian crossing over I-85, which consists of a single 42-inch sidewalk along the North Druid Hills Road interchange. Local officials intend for the new bridge to provide a safer alternative for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The bridge is designed as a 14-foot-wide, grade-separated multi-use connection between the Emory University Executive Park campus and the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

It will provide a dedicated route for pedestrians and bicyclists above the interstate. On the west side of I-85, the project will include an elevator plaza and an ADA-compliant ramp to ensure accessibility for all users.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dorian DeBarr, president and CEO of the Decide DeKalb Development Authority, said the project was necessary for sustainable growth.

“This investment represents the kind of strategic infrastructure work that makes growth more connected, more accessible and more sustainable,” DeBarr said. “We are not simply helping fund the design of a bridge. We are helping connect people to jobs, institutions, trails and future opportunities.”

“DeKalb County’s future depends on our ability to connect the places where people live, work, learn and gather,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said, emphasizing the significance of fixing the transportation barrier. said.

She noted that the investment strengthens communities and positions the county for continued growth by expanding access across the interstate.

The city of Brookhaven has been developing the concept since it was recommended in its 2020 Comprehensive Transportation Plan update.

Brookhaven Mayor John Park said the city has been intentional about building a transportation network that offers safer ways to move through the community.

“This bridge will overcome a significant physical barrier created by I-85 and create a direct connection between Executive Park and the Peachtree Creek Greenway,” Park said.

The total funding for the project includes a $15 million contribution from Emory University.

The $588,168 TAD grant represents approximately 31% of the eligible soft costs for the design phase.

The city of Brookhaven is also contributing funds through its Special Service District. Additionally, the city expects to request a supplemental TAD award for construction costs in late 2027.

Design firm Michael Baker International is working with the city on the project. Because the bridge crosses a federal interstate, the city is coordinating closely with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The state agency has jurisdiction over the interstate and must authorize the design and eventual construction of the bridge.

DeBarr further highlighted the relationship between regional connectivity and economic stability.

“Projects like this demonstrate why economic development cannot be separated from infrastructure,” DeBarr said. “A thriving county requires more than new buildings. It requires the connections that allow people and places to function together.”

Right-of-way acquisitions, easements and environmental permitting are scheduled for completion in 2027. Construction is currently expected to begin in 2028, with a target completion date in 2029.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group