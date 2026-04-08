Nearly $5 million in illegal hemp products uncovered in metro Atlanta operation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A major law enforcement operation in DeKalb County has led to the seizure of marijuana and millions of dollars in illegal hemp products, according to state officials.

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The Georgia Department of Agriculture says investigators confiscated 120 pounds of marijuana and approximately $4.8 million worth of illegal hemp products during a raid at a warehouse facility.

The operation, carried out on March 26, is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected hemp wholesalers accused of selling illegal products under the guise of legal hemp.

Authorities say multiple people were arrested and are now facing trafficking charges. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

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The raid was conducted with assistance from the DeKalb County Police Department.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said the state is taking a firm stance against businesses that violate hemp laws.

“The Georgia Department of Agriculture has zero tolerance for those that attempt to sell marijuana falsely advertised as hemp or hemp products that are illegal under Georgia law,” Harper said in a statement.

Officials say the investigation remains active as they continue to identify others potentially involved in the operation.

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