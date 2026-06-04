Man selling a puppy opens fire on woman, child he thought was trying to steal it

ATLANTA — A mother claims someone shot up her car with her 4-year-old son in the backseat because he thought she was trying to rob him.

Police say the mom and son met up with a man at Rodney Cook Sr. Park to buy a puppy on Wednesday night.

She was sitting in her car and the puppy in her lap when another man walked up and snatched it. That’s when police say the seller became angry and fired several shots.

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Neither the woman nor her child were hurt.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore spoke with the victim who did not want to show her face on camera.

She said the man accused of her of working with the stranger who snatched the dog to steal it from him.

“The people that he was talking to, one of them came up to me and asked to see the dog,” she said.

The woman said the suspect drove around searching for the men before shooting.

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“He got out with a big old gun, and he was like, ‘Why you give them my dog?’ and all this stuff. And I’m telling him like, ‘I don’t know,’” she said.

Moore found her car with several bullet holes and shell casings scattered across the ground.

Police say the suspect snatched the victim’s purse before running away.

Investigators have not released details on the shooter.

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