Ex-sheriff accused of cyberbullying by jail employee

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A county jail employee asked a judge to throw a former sheriff behind bars after he made comments about her on social media.

The judge decided there wasn’t evidence of a crime to arrest Victor Hill.

Carol Yancey felt she brought a legitimate claim.

“And I still don’t feel safe with him being out,” she told Channel 2’s Tom Jones during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Yancey works in the Clayton County Jail in the accounting department.

She says she is in fear of her life after social media posts by the former Clayton County sheriff, posts she says are false and paint her as a criminal.

“This has been going on way too long. And it’s a sign that he’s dangerous and he’s also a convicted felon,” she said.

Yancey asked a Magistrate Court judge to lock up the former sheriff for terroristic threats, stalking and harassing communications.

She showed the court screenshots of several of the posts, including one where Hill has a picture of her and Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley up on a screen.

“So, that’s the Carol Yancey connection in Clayton County,” Hill says in the video.

Yancey told the court Hill has posted she steals from the jail, makes way more salary than she does and suggests she’s romantically involved with the district attorney.

“He continually constantly posting about me, putting my picture up saying that I was a thief. I was corrupt,” she said.

She denies all of the allegations.

Hill’s attorney said the former sheriff has a first ammendment right to post items of public concern.

“Mr. Hill’s speech did not constitute true threats or other unprotected speech,” Alan Parker told the court.

Parker said Yancey offered no specific allegations that point to a criminal offense.

Henry County Judge Amanda Flora, who was appointed to hear the case, agreed.

“I didn’t feel that that was a threat that he was making,” she told Yancey, speaking about a post referencing a ram in the bush.

The judge denied the application for an arrest but said she understood Yancey’s concern about the social media posts.

She said if he had repeatedly sent the posts to her, she may have ruled differently.

“But they’re on his private Facebook page so that’s not him contacting you,” she said.

Yancey disagreed with the judge’s decision.

“I still feel like my safety is at hand,” she said.

The judge suggested Yancey seek an attorney to explore other avenues to address her complaints.

The judge was selected to hear this case after the other judges recused themselves.

Hill’s attorney said Hill did not attend because he is out of town.

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