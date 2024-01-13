National Weather Service confirms 75 mph tornado touched down in Fulton County during severe storms

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — During Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak in the metro Atlanta and south Georgia areas, trees, buildings and vehicles were damaged, and one man lost his life.

Now, the National Weather Service is confirming a tornado blew through southwest Fulton County on Tuesday.

NWS Atlanta said they met with Fulton County Emergency Management Agency on Friday to review damage reported to the agency.

Following a review of the damage and radar data, plus security footage from warehouses impacted by the storm, NWS said they were able to confirm that an EF0 tornado with winds up to 75 miles per hour did touch down near Palmetto.

NWS said “the tornado first touched down East of the city of Palmetto and just north of Johnson Road and east of Bowen Road near a home where several trees were snapped and uprooted.”

The tornado reportedly continued east-northeast, going over Tatum Road and running into a large warehouse, where officials said “several semi-tractor trailers were flipped their side or tossed over an embankment on the northeast side of the warehouse.”

After, NWS said more trees were snapped and uprooted in a nearby patch of woods beyond the trailers as the tornado moved into an area with a “Lowe’s warehouse where a small portion of the roof was peeled back,” as seen by a FCEMA drone.

