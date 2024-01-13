Mother of 3 killed in head-on crash in Carroll County, friends confirm

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A LaGrange family is mourning the loss of one of their loved ones after a tragic car crash earlier this week.

Friends say Ashley Love, 31, was killed on Wednesday morning when she was involved in a crash on Hwy. 5 near Springer Road in Carroll County.

Georgia State Patrol confirmed that a black Ford F-250 driving down Hwy. 5 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a white GMC Yukon.

The driver of the GMC was stuck in the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Friends identify that driver as Love.

The driver of the Ford, whose current condition is unknown, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The highway was closed for more than two hours as GSP investigated and the scene was cleared.

Her friends say Love was a mother of three and worked as a parts manager at Nissan of LaGrange. They say she had not worked there long enough to be covered by insurance.

“She leaves behind a husband, two bonus sons, and her three beautiful children who were her entire reason for everything she did in life. Ashley was one of the most selfless humans I have ever met and anyone who truly knew her would say the same,” friends wrote.

They have set up a GoFundMe campaign to ease some of the family’s financial burdens.

