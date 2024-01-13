1 dead, teen injured after double shooting at Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened after 3 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex off Campbellton Road. When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the victims, who was between the ages of 16 and 20, died at the scene. A 16-year-old shot in the arm was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is stable.

Investigators have not determined yet what led up to the shooting. The names of both victims have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew at the scene working to get new information for Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

‘How you could leave your child in the woods to rot...’ Mother sentenced in 6-year-old son’s death

©2023 Cox Media Group