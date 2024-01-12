Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished 5 days ago wearing no shoes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who vanished five days ago wearing no shoes.

Police said Hydi Cain left her home early in the morning on Jan. 7. She was last seen wearing pajama pants, a sweatshirt and no shoes.

She’s described as 5′1″ and 130 pounds with blonde hair.

Any information on the whereabouts of Hydi, please contact Detective Lindsey Fogler or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

