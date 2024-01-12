LIST: Here are the metro Atlanta school districts canceling class or dismissing early today

METRO ATLANTA — Multiple metro Atlanta school districts have announced they are either canceling classes, dismissing early or moving to virtual learning on Friday ahead of storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but storms could also produce hail and brief, spin-up tornadoes. Metro counties south of Interstate 20 are at a greater risk for storms.

Here is a list of the school districts and colleges in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area that updated their schedules for Friday. This list will be updated as the districts announce their plans.

CLOSED

Clayton County Schools

Coweta County Schools

Greene County Schools

Griffin-Spalding Schools

Henry County Schools

Pike County Schools

Troup County Schools

CLOSING EARLY

Georgia Piedmont Technical College (all locations) closing at Noon

Jasper County Schools - early dismissal two hours early

Newton County- early dismissal for elementary students at 11:15 a.m., high school students at 12:15 p.m. and middle school students at 1:15 p.m.

Thomaston-Upson Schools- early dismissal for pre-K and elementary students at 11:45 a.m., middle and high school students at 12:15 p.m.

VIRTUAL LEARNING

Fayette County; all 240 employees report

Meriwether County

AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITES CANCELED

Butts County Schools

Decatur City Schools

