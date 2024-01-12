Local

LIST: Here are the metro Atlanta school districts canceling class or dismissing early today

By WSBTV.com News Staff

METRO ATLANTA — Multiple metro Atlanta school districts have announced they are either canceling classes, dismissing early or moving to virtual learning on Friday ahead of storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but storms could also produce hail and brief, spin-up tornadoes. Metro counties south of Interstate 20 are at a greater risk for storms.

Here is a list of the school districts and colleges in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area that updated their schedules for Friday. This list will be updated as the districts announce their plans.

CLOSED

  • Clayton County Schools
  • Coweta County Schools
  • Greene County Schools
  • Griffin-Spalding Schools
  • Henry County Schools
  • Pike County Schools
  • Troup County Schools

CLOSING EARLY

  • Georgia Piedmont Technical College (all locations) closing at Noon
  • Jasper County Schools - early dismissal two hours early
  • Newton County- early dismissal for elementary students at 11:15 a.m., high school students at 12:15 p.m. and middle school students at 1:15 p.m.
  • Thomaston-Upson Schools- early dismissal for pre-K and elementary students at 11:45 a.m., middle and high school students at 12:15 p.m.

VIRTUAL LEARNING

  • Fayette County; all 240 employees report
  • Meriwether County

AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITES CANCELED

  • Butts County Schools
  • Decatur City Schools

