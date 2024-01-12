LIST: Here are the metro Atlanta school districts canceling class or dismissing early today

METRO ATLANTA — Multiple metro Atlanta school districts have announced they are either canceling classes, dismissing early or moving to virtual learning on Friday ahead of storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but storms could also produce hail and brief, spin-up tornadoes. Metro counties south of Interstate 20 are at a greater risk for storms.
Here is a list of the school districts and colleges in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area that updated their schedules for Friday. This list will be updated as the districts announce their plans.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CLOSED
- Clayton County Schools
- Coweta County Schools
- Greene County Schools
- Griffin-Spalding Schools
- Henry County Schools
- Pike County Schools
- Troup County Schools
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
CLOSING EARLY
- Georgia Piedmont Technical College (all locations) closing at Noon
- Jasper County Schools - early dismissal two hours early
- Newton County- early dismissal for elementary students at 11:15 a.m., high school students at 12:15 p.m. and middle school students at 1:15 p.m.
- Thomaston-Upson Schools- early dismissal for pre-K and elementary students at 11:45 a.m., middle and high school students at 12:15 p.m.
VIRTUAL LEARNING
- Fayette County; all 240 employees report
- Meriwether County
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITES CANCELED
- Butts County Schools
- Decatur City Schools
©2023 Cox Media Group