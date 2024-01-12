Be weather aware: Severe storms, flooding and tornadoes possible in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Be weather aware Friday. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a system capable of severe thunderstorms and brief, spin-up tornadoes.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says metro counties south of Interstate 20 are at the greatest risk for severe weather.

The storm risks include damaging 60+ mph wind gusts, hail, and the possibility of tornadoes. A level 2 risk has extended across the state. There was previously a level 3 threat that has since been downgraded, but the risk remains.

Multiple school districts are closed Friday ahead of the storms. Click here for a list of schools closed.

Here is what you need to know:

Showers will develop this morning and increase toward midday

The severe weather risk will increase over our southern counties after 1 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but storms could also produce hail and brief, spin-up tornadoes

Severe weather risk will end by sunset

Colder and drier weather moves in on Saturday

