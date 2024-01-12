Injured survivor of crash that killed 2 teens identified as high school soccer player

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Friends have identified one of three survivors of a crash that killed two metro Atlanta teenagers as a high school soccer player.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chris Peixoto is a senior at Lassiter High School in Cobb County.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help with his medical expenses, Peixoto was in a Mazda 6 that crashed into a tree on Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East around 8:17 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

Gabriel Escandon, 17, and Esteban Cortez-Rendon, were both killed in the crash. Tuesday was Cortez-Rendon’s 18th birthday, friends said.

Officials have not identified the other two teens injured in the crash. It’s unclear if Peixoto was a passenger or the driver.

“One of my best friends, Chris, was fortunate to survive, but is going to need multiple medical procedures, surgeries and therapy,” Emiliano Gonzalez wrote on GoFundMe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear what injuries Peixoto sustained.

The community has raised nearly $50,000 to help Peixoto’s recovery.

1 of 2 teens killed in Woodstock crash died on his 18th birthday, friends say





©2023 Cox Media Group