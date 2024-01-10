1 of 2 teens killed in Woodstock crash died on his 18th birthday, friends say

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Friends say one of two teens killed in a car accident in Woodstock Tuesday night was celebrating his birthday.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash happened on Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East around 8:17 p.m.
Deputies say a Mazda 6 carrying five teenagers left the road and hit a tree. It appears speed was a contributing factor in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.
One teen died at the scene and another died at the hospital. Deputies identified them as 17-year-old Gabriel Escandon from Marietta and 18-year-old Esteban Cortez-Rendon
Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell talked to friends of Cortez-Rendo, who said he had a strong faith in God. Tuesday was his 18th birthday, friends said.
“Esteban was such a pure innocent soul and so dedicated to God. Everything in life was Just about God,” Eric Martinez said.
