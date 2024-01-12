Corrections officer gets on school bus, threatens to arrest elementary school kids, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County corrections officer is under investigation after deputies said he threatened to arrest students on a school bus.

The officer is a parent of a student at Northside Elementary School. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the school Friday, where the officer said students had been bullying his son.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A report from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 5, Kristopher Elder, 37, stepped aboard a bus and spoke to the students, mentioning a few by name. The report said that after the incident, the bus driver had to pull over because the children were scared and needed to calm down.

According to the report, Elder told the children:

“Bullying is illegal. I have handcuffs on my hip and I am not afraid to use them ... if it happens again I will contact your parents and will have you arrested for harassment and bullying.”

The school district’s response, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

‘It’s hell for all of us:’ Family gives update on teen who survived crash that killed his 2 brothers Family members of two teen brothers killed in a crash earlier this week say they are going through a nightmare.

©2023 Cox Media Group