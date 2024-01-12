This is how much Georgians drank over the last year, new research shows

ATLANTA — Whether you’re counting 99 bottles of beer on the wall or just wasting away again in Margaritaville, Georgia is on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to alcohol consumption per capita.

We’re almost halfway through “Dry January” and despite the fact that it might 5 o’clock somewhere, a new poll released by the Pew Research Center found that the average Georgian drank between 2 and 2.49 gallons of alcohol last year.

The latest research from Pew shows that alcohol consumption is actually the lowest in the South and highest out West.

The state with the highest alcohol consumption in the poll was New Hampshire, while Utah came in as the lowest.

When it comes to what Americans are drinking, Pew found that people are drinking less beer and more wine.

In more good news, research shows that underage drinking has declined over the last 20 years.

“In 2023, 46% of 12th graders said they had consumed alcohol in the 12 months prior to the survey, as did 31% of 10th graders and 15% of eighth graders. These shares are down from 2001, when 73% of 12th graders, 64% of 10th graders and 42% of eighth graders said they had drunk alcohol in the previous year,” Pew reports.

To read more about Pew’s findings, CLICK HERE.

TRENDING STORIES:

RELATED NEWS:

Beer: What you need to know (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group