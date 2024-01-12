Ga. man went for a walk in an open field. He ended up finding a human hip bone

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are investigating after human remains were discovered in an open field on Thursday.

Bibb deputies responded to an open field located on Hawaiian Village Drive just before 2 p.m. after human remains were found in an open field.

The call came in from someone who was walking through the vacant field when he found the bone.

The person reported that he picked the bone up and took it home with him but later returned it to the field where it was found.

Bibb investigators then arrived to investigate the incident. No other remains were found and the bone was sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be examined and identified.

Deputies determined that the bone, which was a human hip bone, had been there for some time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIM

