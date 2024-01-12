Thieves break into South Fulton tennis courts, rip copper out of light poles

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Some thieves have left tennis players in the dark in the city of South Fulton after ripping out copper from the court lights.

The tennis center on Mason Road has locked gates, but city officials say the copper thieves managed to get in anyway.

“They cut through the gate and crawled in through the gate and went to the poles and stole the copper out of the lighting at the poles,” District 3 City Council Member Helen Zenoba Willis told Channel 2 Action News.

Willis says it cost about $350,000 to get those lights installed initially.

Security cameras are going up at the courts next month.

It is unclear if there is a plan to replace the stolen copper.

