Crash at busy Cobb County intersection prompts large police presence

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A busy intersection in Cobb County was shut down after a crash on Thursday evening.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area of S. Cobb Drive and the East-West Connector where the crash appeared to involve a Cobb County police car.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the ground are working to learn more details.

The whole intersection was blocked off as a crashed police car appeared to be in the middle of the intersection.

The police car was towed away from the area and the road reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Details about the crash are unclear.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

