Tallest hotel on Atlanta’s Westside officially opens next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — A new hotel in the heart of downtown Atlanta is officially open and it’s within walking distance of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

Channel 2 Action News was there on Thursday as the Signia by Hilton Atlanta opened off Northside Drive and offers direct access to the Georgia World Congress Center.

Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia World Congress Center board members, former governor Nathan Deal and other leaders attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re proud of the fact that visitors will be able to stay on the World Congress Center grounds in the first newly built Signia by Hilton hotel in the nation,” Kemp said.

The Signia by Hilton Atlanta contains 976 rooms, making it the sixth largest hotel in Atlanta by room occupancy, and becomes the tallest hotel on Atlanta’s Westside.

With Atlanta as one of the country’s premiere convention capitols, the hotel also offers more than 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space and ballrooms. That includes the largest hotel ballroom in the state of Georgia.

Rooms for the Signia by Hilton start at $230 a night.

