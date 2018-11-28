Mother of 3 shot by random gunfire in own home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother of three is asking for more security at her complex after she was shot in the back in her own home.
The woman told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi that she heard gunfire outside her home late Tuesday night. She said just as she told her children to go to their bedrooms to avoid the gunfire, a bullet came flying through the window and hit her in the back.
The woman said this isn’t the first time she’s faced violence at the complex. He car was recently broken into and her neighbor’s car was shot up earlier this week.
She walks us through what she did in those next terrifying moments as the gunfire continued, plus what property management had to say when we approached them, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
