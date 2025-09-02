Mom, kids, 5 and 11, injured after being hit by car in DeKalb County

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A mother and her two children are hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing Buford Highway on Monday night.

Chamblee police say they were called to a report of several people being hit near the City Farmers Market around 9 p.m.

Police found the mom and her 5-year-old son both bleeding from the head. The child was not breathing and the mother had labored breathing.

The 11-year-old had a compound fracture to his left leg.

Both children were taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

The 5-year-old was bleeding from his spleen and lungs and into his stomach and also had bleeding on the brain. Staff had to drill the child’s skull to relieve pressure. He’s listed as being in critical condition.

The 11-year-old is having emergency surgery on his leg.

The mother is currently in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital where she also has bleeding on the brain.

The driver, who stayed on scene, and witnesses told police that the woman and children were crossing the highway outside of the crosswalk when they were hit.

