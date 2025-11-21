Metro county puts out warning after scammers target zoning, other permits

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Scammers are targeting individuals submitting applications to DeKalb County, exploiting public records to request fraudulent wire transfers.

The scams have been directed at those interacting with the Department of Planning and Sustainability, which handles permits for zoning, plan reviews, and inspections.

DeKalb County has issued warnings to alert residents that they will never request additional payments via wire transfer.

DeKalb County officials have responded to the scam by distributing flyers to remind residents that they will not ask for additional money through wire transfers.

