Metro Atlanta police department shifting schedules of officers to improve public safety

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee Police Department is making changes to the types of shifts officers work. Police Chief Michael Dieppa said it will better serve the officers which should improve public safety.

He said the department did an organizational health assessment with Kennesaw State University.

He said the results showed his officers might be sleep deprived, so back in October the city and police department started having conversations about how to address that.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The chief proposed moving his officers from the 12 on, 12 off shifts to four,10-hour days.

“A 12-hour day puts a significant strain on the body and performance of our officers, as if the profession itself doesn’t already cause a strain,” Dieppa said.

With the new schedule, Dieppa said his officers have more time off to do self-care or spend with family all while their pay remains the same.

“You don’t want an officer that’s depressed, or tired, or overworked, or not able to use clear decision making,” Dieppa said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The chief also said they looked at their calls for service over the past year. They will have more staff during their busy times and a reduced staff from 1 to 6 a.m.

“We are putting the least amount of resources that we have during those hours because there aren’t as many calls for service,” Dieppa said.

Some Chamblee residents believe it will be a positive change for the city.

“Retention and attracting quality folks to work for our city, word will spread that the city is one that takes care of its employees, so that’s going to help us keep the employees we’ve got, and when a position opens, I think it’s going to attract the right kind of people to come work with us here in Chamblee,” said Chamblee resident, Fred Avett.

Chief Dieppa said the new schedules take effect on March 30. He said the department will evaluate how it works along with their calls for service over the next six months and make adjustments from there.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group