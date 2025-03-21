Metro Atlanta family farm owners say pet baby goat was stolen

TUCKER, Ga. — A couple who owns a family farm in Tucker are pleading for the public’s help in finding “Clementine,” a three-year-old goat which they say was stolen from their property.

“It took two people; they climbed over the fence. Clementine is a sweetie and is used to being fed, they picked her up, handed her over, and gone,” said Megan Thomas.

Thomas and her husband Bill live on the eight-acre farm, The Thomas Family Farm, which has been handed down through Bill’s family since it began as a land lottery grant in 1822.

They raise chickens, fruits, and vegetables, which are sold to local restaurants.

They also have goats and a sheep, which in addition to being pets, educate and entertain children and families for free.

They say their goat was “kidnapped” during the storms last weekend.

“They do not go off by themselves, they are herd animals. And that is why there is the gut feeling somebody grabbed her,” said Bill Thomas.

Megan says Clementine has a special place in her heart.

“I helped birth her. I pulled her out of her mom on Christmas night because she was stuck. We bottle fed her for a couple of weeks. She is our pet; she is our loved one. It is extremely unfortunate,” said Thomas.

She fears someone stole her goat as a food source.

“There is a lot of food insecurity. And that is very sad. Just knock on our door and we will give you what we can. But do not take our animals,” said Thomas.

After the goat vanished, the couple spent hours searching for the animal to no avail. They are hoping someone may know who took the goat and help return Clementine home.

“These are like your dog, your cat, your pet horse. I seriously love my loved one. I want her to come home to her family,” said Thomas.

