20-year-old motorcyclist tries to hide in storage unit after allegedly doing wheelies on I-85

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Grayson man is facing several charges after police say he was doing wheelies on Interstate 85 last month.

On Feb. 27, Gwinnett County officials said a DUI sergeant spotted a motorcycle performing wheelies on I-85. When the sergeant tried to conduct a traffic stop, the motorcyclist, identified as Nicholas Stephens, 20, of Grayson, sped away onto Pleasant Hill Road.

Gwinnett County Police Aviation Unit tracked Stephens while speeding on Ronald Regan Parkway.

Aerial video shows the helicopter following Stephens to a Lawrenceville storage facility, where Lawrenceville police and Gwinnett County sheriff deputies took Stephens into custody until the sergeant was able to take over the incident.

Stephens was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude police, and six other traffic violations.

