2nd fake Amazon worker who broke into GA man’s home, nearly beat him to death arrested, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The second of two men who disguised themselves as Amazon workers when police say they broke into a man’s home and nearly beat him to death has been arrested, police said.

Savannah police say Kelvin Waye, 26, has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 11 home invasion. He’s being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, home invasion and possession of a firearm or knife.

Waye was arrested by the USMS Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Georgia State Patrol on March 10 in Hinesville, Ga.

Last month, Tyrone Anthony, 27, was arrested and charged in connection to the home invasion.

According to the police report, the suspects walked up to a home carrying a package and knocked on the door. When George “Dick” Hardison, 66, opened the door, the men forced their way inside.

The police report says that the men demanded money before beating Hardison with a sledgehammer. The two men made off with just $80.

Footage shows the men leaving the home with the same package they walked up with.

In the video, you can hear Hardison, who was rushed to the hospital and got 14 stitches in his head, shouting for help.

