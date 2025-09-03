Metro Atlanta county’s urban tree canopy grew 2% since 2010, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County has released a new Urban Tree Canopy Study, revealing that the county’s tree coverage has increased from 58% in 2010 to over 60% in 2023.

Conducted by Eocene Environmental Group, the study uses satellite imagery and advanced GIS mapping to assess the extent and impact of DeKalb County’s urban forest.

The Urban Tree Canopy is defined as the area of leaves, branches, and stems covering the ground when viewed from above, and it plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy urban environments.

The study covers the unincorporated areas of DeKalb County, which are generally less developed than the incorporated cities.

Key findings of the study include the causes of changes in canopy coverage, with increases attributed to new tree planting and growth, while decreases are mainly due to development in light industrial areas.

The study highlights the environmental, social, and economic benefits of the urban forest, such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, stormwater runoff reduction, and energy savings.

Recommendations from the study include policy and planning actions, further data collection, and sound urban forest management strategies.

