Memorial Drive resurfacing work continues in DeKalb

ATLANTA — Travelers in DeKalb County should be aware of construction Sunday night.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said contractors are continuing work in support of resurfacing project on State Route 154/Memorial Drive. That roadwork is from the Fulton County Line/Moreland Avenue to State Route 10 in DeKalb County.

The road work is continuing from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will install alternating left and right “rolling” single lane closures on Memorial Drive throughout the project area as they apply striping on the road.

Resurfacing improves the roadway’s condition and provides a smoother ride for drivers.

This $5 million resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2025.

The GDOT warns drivers to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the work zone while the work is going on.

Get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

You can take a look at road construction projects at the GDOT site.

