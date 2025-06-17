Mellow Mushroom near Decatur square closes its doors

DECATUR, Ga. — A popular pizza restaurant near the Decatur square closed its doors on Monday.

Mellow Mushroom Decatur posted on its Instagram account the restaurant at 340 W Ponce de Leon Ave is closed “effective 6.16.25."

The restaurant’s website also lists it as closed.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of Mellow Mushroom Decatur. It has been an absolute pleasure working in this community and we will miss being able to be your go-to pizza place! We love you all and thank you for the years of joy you have brought to our Mellow team," a statement read.

The owner did not specify why the restaurant is shutting down. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Mellow Mushroom for a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group