City of Atlanta breaks ground on project to transform one of the city’s busiest corridors

ATLANTA — A busy road in Southwest Atlanta is about to undergo a major transformation.

City leaders broke ground on the Fairburn Road Complete Street Project on Monday.

Crews will repave the road from Mays Crossing to Bolton Road.

They will also add bike lanes, new landscaping, and improved drainage to enhance the popular corridor.

“This is a big step forward for this community and for all of Atlanta. We’re going to make this corridor better, make it safer, and more accessible for the people who live, work, and travel, and play in this area,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Leaders say the Adamsville and Cascade communities will benefit from the project, which is expected to cost more than $33 million.

