MARTA rail service disruption planned in Stone Mountain for construction of pedestrian bridge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — MARTA riders need to know about a planned rail service disruption happening in early December in Stone Mountain.

MARTA will stop train service at the Indian Creek station on December 8 and 9.

Riders can use MARTA bus shuttles to get to and from the station.

The service disruption is so crews can work on a new pedestrian bridge over the tracks.

