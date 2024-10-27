MARTA rail service disruption planned in Stone Mountain for construction of pedestrian bridge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — MARTA riders need to know about a planned rail service disruption happening in early December in Stone Mountain.
MARTA will stop train service at the Indian Creek station on December 8 and 9.
Riders can use MARTA bus shuttles to get to and from the station.
The service disruption is so crews can work on a new pedestrian bridge over the tracks.
