Man with hypothermia found trapped in a DeKalb County creek

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man had to be rescued after he was trapped in a creek in DeKalb County.
It happened on Pleasantdale Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
DeKalb fire said the man, who wasn’t wearing any clothes, was found down an embankment in a body of water.
Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that the man was semi-conscious in about six feet of water.
Crews were able to use a ladder to get him out.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While being taken to the hospital, authorities said his condition drastically improved.
Authorities believe that was suffering from hypothermia.
His age and identity were not released. Details on how he ended up in the water were not shared.
