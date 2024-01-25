Man with hypothermia found trapped in a DeKalb County creek

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man had to be rescued after he was trapped in a creek in DeKalb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened on Pleasantdale Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

DeKalb fire said the man, who wasn’t wearing any clothes, was found down an embankment in a body of water.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that the man was semi-conscious in about six feet of water.

Crews were able to use a ladder to get him out.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While being taken to the hospital, authorities said his condition drastically improved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities believe that was suffering from hypothermia.

His age and identity were not released. Details on how he ended up in the water were not shared.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Flooding shuts down lanes in Roswell





©2023 Cox Media Group