Georgia mail carrier found bloodied on garage floor after being attacked by dogs, deputies say

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mail carrier is recovering after deputies say she was attacked by two dogs at a home in Bulloch County.

Neighbors told WTOC-TV that the woman was so badly injured that she had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

According to an incident report obtained by the Macon Telegraph, the 36-year-old postal carrier was delivering a package to the home in Statesboro on Jan. 19 for the first time and dropped it off by a door.

That’s when the dogs attacked.

When deputies got to the home, they found the woman bloodied on the garage floor and the two dogs were standing by her.

The sheriff’s office said they had to use bean bag rounds to scare the animals away from the postal carrier.

The TV station got a statement from the U.S. Postal Service saying that it was saddened by the incident and went on to say:

“Our carriers are trained to use their mail satchel as the first line of defense, which can be wielded like a soft shield, and they are equipped to carry pepper spray. If a loose dog is known to be on the carrier’s delivery route, the address can be programmed into their delivery scanner, and an alert will pop up when they approach that area to warn them.”

The homeowner told deputies that his dogs had never attacked anyone before.

“Mail carriers receive dog bite awareness training, a USPS spokesperson said. They carry pepper spray and can use their mailbags as a soft shield to protect themselves against these kinds of attacks,” the newspaper reported.

The mail carrier is said to be doing well following the attack.

