Armed robbery at Walmart turns into high speed chase, Ga. police say

ROME, Ga. — An armed robbery at a Georgia Walmart on Wednesday afternoon turned into a police chase, according to officers.

Rome police said officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at a Truist Bank inside a Walmart on Redmond Circle.

The man allegedly demanded money and made threats to employees and then left in a silver Dodge Charger. Officers saw the driver at a nearby red light and police attempted to pull him over. The suspect then sped away from officers.

Officers then called Georgia State Patrol in to assist with the chase. Eventually, officers performed a P.I.T. maneuver, stopping the suspect’s car.

The suspect then ran into the middle of the road, reaching into his pocket, according to police.

Officers then pointed their weapons at the man, telling him to show his hands, before he ran away from the scene.

He was eventually tased and taken into custody. Officers said the suspect hit his head after being tased.

Officers said they found several boxes of vapes the suspect took from a previous robbery.

Police have not identified the suspect.

